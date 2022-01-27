NETTLETON – A Jan. 18 special election for the mayor’s seat yielded a different outcome compared to last April’s Democratic primary. Phillip Baulch, who challenged the results of last year’s primary in Monroe County Circuit Court, defeated incumbent Mem Riley.
According to the official recapitulation of votes cast in last week’s election, Baulch had 351 votes, compared to Riley’s 273. Riley received 344 votes, compared to Baulch’s 340 votes last April.
While campaigning for office, Baulch picked up on two of the biggest concerns among residents – water quality and road conditions.
“I’ve already made some contacts to try to see what’s the best approach to try to alleviate some of the issues we have now as easily as possible until we can get a permanent fix into the [water] system. We know we’ve got some 1930s water lines, and Cook Coggin [Engineers] is working on that so we can get those things replaced, and I think that will substantially help,” he said.
As far as road conditions, public works is addressing potholes, but Baulch also wants to lean on Monroe and Lee County supervisors serving Nettleton to discuss what can be accomplished to improve streets.
A separate water-related issue is flooding concerns impacting parts of the city, including some businesses alongside Young Avenue.
“There are some businesses that are really not wanting to be up and running because of that. We don’t need businesses on hold because of whether they’re going to get flooded in the next rain or not,” Baulch said.
Cook Coggin and the city have been working together for the past several months to come up with a solution and funding source to address flooding issues. Baulch noted the drainage issue will take some time to be remedied, but time is of the essence to seek and allocate proper funding.
Another request Baulch heard while campaigning is for more localized playgrounds throughout the city.
“I feel that the easiest way for us to proceed with that is putting together a few commissions to see if we can put in smaller playgrounds in parts of town,” he said.
Business development
The Nettleton Main Street Association is acting upon several recommendations presented in October 2020 by a Mississippi Main Street resource team such as new branding and plans for streetscaping to improve the look of downtown.
“I intend on following up on this and see how we can further develop aspects of our appearance. We’ve come a long way just with a few buildings that have been occupied in the past year. I want to continue that and would really like to get Short Street to have a facelift. The city does not own all that property, so we’ll have to work with the business owners to see what they want to do to work with us on that,” he said.
During 2020’s Mississippi Main Street sessions, Baulch questioned what retail niche Nettleton can have to attract people from neighboring towns, given its proximity to Amory and Tupelo’s more numerous retail centers.
“Their suggestions were a couple of other towns in the state that were physically located [close to similar size towns] like Nettleton, but they had a niche like ceramics and antiques. I feel like we can put together a committee of business owners and go down that path to see what they would be willing to offer,” he said.
Baulch noted there are other buildings downtown used mostly for storage and he’d like to talk with their owners about the possibility of leasing space to generate more available real estate for potential businesses.
“We’re at the point where if we could get a couple more things downtown, we could generate more foot traffic, which helps everybody – our restaurants, our service stations and our businesses,” Baulch said.
He complimented Nettleton Main Street’s push to promote shopping local, improving aesthetics and building on community events.
“I think we’ve got a good crew on Main Street, and they’re aggressive and looking forward. In talking to the aldermen, I’m hearing nothing but positive comments for everything that’s happening up and down Main Street.
“I want to keep that hunger alive in the younger people to keep them involved in city groups and city government,” he said.