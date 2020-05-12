AMORY – During a special-called meeting April 28, the Amory School Board approved Deidre Huntley as East Amory Elementary School’s new principal. She has served as the school’s assistant principal and beginning with school year ’20-’21 will take the position held by Nick Hathcock. He was approved earlier in April as Amory Middle School’s new principal.
The school board also approved Amory Middle School Assistant Principal Brent Jones’ retirement effective June 30.
School board members discussed the state’s Executive Order 1476 regarding COVID-19 response to complete the ‘19-‘20 school year. The order covers details about completion of the school year and the school district’s plan for summer learning.
“Our plan is to continue the instructional packet program through the month of June. [Amory Career and Technical Center Director] Mr. [David] Millender and I delivered 100 packets to our elementary students on Friday. We’re going to do middle school and high school next,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars.
He does not foresee a feasible way to reschedule in-class instruction beyond the school year’s end May 22 even if safer-at-home restrictions are lifted by then.
“We are asking teachers to have all their instructional packets completed by the time their contracts expire on May 22,” he said.
Byars was not sure at this point of how this year’s summer school program will compare to previous years in light of the extended intermission due to the pandemic.
“We will assess students when school resumes on August 1, hopefully, to see where they are. We expect them to be a little bit behind, and we’ll compensate for that with our academic plans going forward,” he said.
Byars summarized state testing waivers to include kindergarten-readiness and English language proficiency through middle school. On the high school level, U.S. History, Biology I, Algebra I, English II and MAAP alternate end of course assessments and the Career Path Planning and Assessment for career-tech students are also waived. All dual-credit courses will follow community college guidelines.
“Students will be promoted on a mastery of standards taught in the first through third nine-week periods. Students will be given a participation grade, and we will continue that going forward [through the summer],” Byars said.
Byars pledged efforts to reach every student in the school district to present a participation opportunity with the instructional packets.
“If they choose not to participate, they will have to be satisfied with the grade average at the end of the third nine-week period,” he said.