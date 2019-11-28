AMORY – Contributions from the Quality Education Foundation (QEF) to Amory School District students was news shared during Nov. 21’s Rotary Club meeting. Among its current projects, QEF has committed $5,000 for sophomores to take the ACT and $8,000 for pre-kindergarten tutoring at West Amory Elementary School.
“With help from our donors, we still hope to make $15,000 to $20,000 in donations per year,” said QEF board member Ruth Griffith. “Back in the 1950s, Amory High School Principal Mrs. Beachum felt the need to help students go to college. She raised $5,000 from which she made personal loans to students.”
After Beachum’s days, the fund went dormant until the mission was reactivated in 1996 through the inception of the QEF. Griffith said since 1996, almost half a million dollars has been donated, but its major funding dried up a few years ago.
Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars attributed the ACT preparatory program for sophomores instituted in 2014 to helping raise the average district score from 17.4 to 19.1 during his tenure. Sophomores historically paid for the test independently.
A sophomore ACT test day is part of the current school calendar with the first test scheduled in the spring. This will be the first time for all sophomores to test together similar to junior test day that has already been conducted for a few years.
“Studies show that the ACT needs to be done more than twice,” Byars said, adding his first goal as superintendent was to prepare students to achieve the best possible performance on the test.
The ACT was previously only state-funded beginning with juniors. Students wishing to take the test earlier had to do so at their own expense. Byars said the average cost per test to the student is approximately $45. The addition of the mandatory test prep classes for sophomores has helped to raise the district’s average score to be the highest composite score in northeast Mississippi, next to Oxford. Now the results will be more standardized as the sophomores will test together as a class.
The school district’s continued partnership with the QEF has been critical to not only provide sophomores the opportunity to take the ACT but fund other assistance.
The mission of QEF remains undaunted despite the fact that funding some projects now comes in smaller amounts. Recent grants have included funds for choir uniforms, art class supplies, library books and more.