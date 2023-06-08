AMORY – The newly announced Amory market president of Renasant Bank, Dawn Mitchell, is one of approximately five females serving in market president roles across the company’s entire footprint.
According to a press release, Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 119-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $17.5 billion and operates 196 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout the southeast, as well as offering factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis.
“I’ve always been a strong and independent female. I believe that a woman who works hard and strives to learn can achieve anything she sets her mind to. I would encourage all females to strive for those positions that they dream to attain. I was encouraged by a lot of females in the area that have done the same thing and I hope I can encourage others to chase their dreams,” she said.
“We could not be more proud to announce Dawn as the new Amory market president," said Thomas Pound, division president Northeast Central Mississippi Core Banking, senior vice president in the press release. "She has been a tremendous asset to our team. We look forward to watching her grow in this new role and leadership both at Renasant and in the Amory community."
Mitchell has worked with Renasant Bank since June 29, 2015, beginning as a consumer relationship officer. She was later promoted to assistant vice president.
“When I was first approached about this job in January, I was apprehensive. But the more encouragement I received from clients, the community and board members, it opened my eyes to the fact that we’re a family at Renasant with our employees and clients, and I didn’t want a stranger taking care of my family,” Mitchell said.
She has worked in the banking and finance industry for 29 years and credits her success to a willingness to work hard and being eager to learn.
“That’s how I moved up. I started from the bottom and moved up. I’m a big, big advocate for people to be cross-trained and know every aspect of things. If I’m going to be somebody’s supervisor, I want to know how they do their job,” Mitchell said. “We’re all a family here at Renasant and we pull together and try to take care of each other, as well as our clients.”
Recognizing the banking and finance industry is such an important facet in people’s lives, she realizes the sense of compassion needed in her role.
“When you’re dealing with someone’s money, it’s a very stressful situation for them, no matter if it’s a little bit of money or a lot of money, therefore you need to have compassion for those in all walks of life. Try to understand their problems, try to put yourself in their shoes and see where they’re coming from. There’s no client too big or too small that doesn’t need that sense of compassion. Listen to their problems and work through on a way to a solution,” she said.
Being a longtime Amory resident has helped Mitchell form connections and relationships with clients.
“I have friends I was there for when they got married and had children, and now their children are getting married and I still have them as clients. I’m so excited they’ve stuck with me all these years so I’m able to see the different season of their lives,” Mitchell said. “Knowing them personally and being able to work with them business-wise is a blessing because you know the people. It’s a small town. Amory is such a close community.”
In 2001, she had the opportunity to relocate to Jackson or Memphis when the Tupelo mortgage company she worked for closed but opted to remain close because of ties to home.
Outside of work, Mitchell has strong affiliations with the Amory High School Football Booster Club as treasurer and Kiwanis Club of Amory. She has served as Kiwanis president the past two years.
“I like to be of service to my community. I like to do things that help people,” she said. “I joined Kiwanis in 2018 and loved it because they’re a civic group that serves. We meet and brainstorm on what we can do to help the children of our area. We’ve had backpack meals during the school year that are sent home to children with possible food insecurities and you don’t realize how many in your county have that until the recommendations come in.”
She said it’s a blessing to help with the program, adding Kiwanis also provides for Christmas and diaper drives.
Mitchell is a member of Meadowood Baptist Church. She and her husband, David, have three children and one grandchild.
