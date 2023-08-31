As more school-related traffic has returned with the new year, drivers are reminded to be extra cautious when traveling near school buildings and buses.
Sheriff Kevin Crook said people should be more accustomed to sharing the roads with school buses, and Lt. Sam Mitchell of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should be mindful of school buses, especially early in the mornings and mid-afternoon.
It’s unlawful to pass a stopped school bus.
“When the stop sign comes out and the red lights are activated, you have to stop,” Mitchell said.
According to Nathan’s Law, drivers should stop at least 10 feet from a stopped school bus while students enter or exit. The law, which was passed by the Mississippi Legislature to enhance school bus safety, also authorized cameras to be installed on stop arms.
People can be charged with aggravated assault for accidentally hitting a child getting on or off a school bus.
Mississippi Code 63-3-615B states, “the driver of a vehicle upon a divided highway that has four lanes or more and permits at least two lanes of traffic to travel in opposite directions needs not stop upon meeting or passing a school bus that is stopped in the opposing roadway, or if the school bus is stopped in a loading zone that is a part of or adjacent to the highway and where pedestrians are not permitted to cross the roadway.”
Crook encourages someone to be present at home when children arrive from being dropped off by school buses to ensure more safety, even if it’s a neighbor or a sibling.
In addition to school bus safety, drivers should pay close attention to their speed.
“People should drive the speed limit, especially in school zones because they’ll be significantly slower,” Crook said. “It’s not as much a distracted driving issue as it is us running on our own pace and we can fail to realize we’re somewhere with kids present. Any time you’re in a place where kids are present, you’ve got to the possibility of a little one darting out in the street.”
As far as athletic events and other school assemblies, people should be cautious in parking lots and watch for pedestrians.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.