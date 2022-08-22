SMITHVILLE – With the start of the current school year, Smithville native and graduate Chad Garner achieved his goal of becoming principal of the school he attended as a child – Smithville Elementary School.
“I was part of the first kindergarten class to graduate at Smithville. I’ve wanted this job for a long time,” he said.
The lifelong local resident is a 20-year veteran educator who graduated from Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University with degrees in special education, sports administration and school administration.
He has served as an educator in Shannon, Weir, Tupelo, Mantachie and Hatley before coming home to Smithville. Garner has taught subjects such as physical education, special education, science and social studies in several grade levels. He has served as a bus driver, a high school athletic director and coach for football, softball, track, bowling and archery.
In his latest role, he looks to coach students towards success.
“Smithville is a great community and has a great school. We’ve got superstars that make my job easy,” he said.
Garner paid tribute to those who paved the way for him.
“I owe a lot to Mr. Bo Stevens, Coach O’Brian and Tonia McDonald for creating such a great foundation of learning here," he said. "The enthusiastic support of parents, teachers and the other administrators has built that foundation."
Garner thinks he has been provided with all the tools for success as he assumes the duties of principal.
“We have the right pieces in place to maintain success. All I need to do is keep the train on the track, just let the teachers do their job, and the rest will follow,” he said.
Garner is working with his staff of educators to maintain a culture rewarding positive behavior and academic success while growing confidence in the students.
“We must be willing to help anyone along the way. Day 1 must equal Day 180. Consistency counts,” he said.
