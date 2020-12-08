AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory and Amory Surgery Clinic welcome new general surgeon Almaz Kurbanov, M.D.
Dr. Kurbanov joins Dr. Hoat Hoang at Amory Surgery Clinic. Dr. Kurbanov performs general, laparoscopic and robotic procedures at NMMC Gilmore-Amory. He also performs upper and lower endoscopy screening and diagnostic procedures.
Dr. Kurbanov earned his medical degree from Uludag University in Bursa, Turkey. He completed a general surgery residency at Penn State University S. Milton Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He is currently board eligible in general surgery.
In addition to several scholarships and academic honors, Dr. Kurbanov served as a research fellow in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Cincinnati.
Dr. Kurbanov is fluent in several languages, including Turkumen, English, Turkish and Russian. He enjoys private pilot training, traveling and playing chess.
For an appointment, call 256-3333 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).