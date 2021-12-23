ABERDEEN – Monroe Regional Hospital recently announced the newest provider for its surgery center. General surgeon Dr. Michael Berry, who will begin offering services locally in January, specializes in several forms of general surgery principles such as thyroid, colon, breast and vascular disease, for example.
He also specializes in laparoscopic surgery, including robotics, according to a press release from the hospital. Being able to fix a problem quickly with a definitive treatment is what drew him into the field.
“If someone has gallbladder trouble or appendix trouble, you can take that out right there, and they’re well. It’s the immediate gratification of treatment dealing with a patient,” he said.
The Columbus native earned his bachelor’s degree from the Mississippi University for Women and later completed his medical degree and residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
In 2009, Dr. Berry began his practice after graduation at Columbus Surgery, where he is now the sole owner and practitioner.
“We are incredibly excited to add such a qualified surgeon to our team of specialists. Our growing family of clinics throughout northeast Mississippi has a great resource in Dr. Berry for all of their general surgery needs," said Monroe Regional Hospital CEO Chris Chandler.
Initially, Dr. Berry will meet with non-emergency, elective surgery patients at his Columbus office to schedule surgeries in Aberdeen.
“The need is out there for surgical specialties closer to home, and I’m glad and willing to work with the doctors, practitioners and patients of Aberdeen.
“Being a solo practice general surgeon, I work for myself. I reached out to some of the surrounding clinics and met with Chris, and that’s how it came about,” Dr. Berry said. “He said they were looking for an opportunity for a general surgeon and were looking to see how we could partner together.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Berry at the Aberdeen Surgery Clinic, call (662) 328-1862.