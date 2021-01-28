Price changes through the United States Postal Service went into effect. Jan. 24. However, the price of first-class forever stamps remains unchanged at 55 cents, and the single-piece one-ounce flat prices remain the same at $1.
A press release from the USPS states the prices, approved by the Postal Service Board of Governors, will raise mailing services product prices approximately 1.8 percent for first-class mail and 1.5 percent for other categories. Although mailing services price increases are based on the consumer price index, competitive international shipping services prices are primarily adjusted according to market conditions. The governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue.
The press release continues to state the single-piece letter additional ounce price would increase to 20 cents, the metered mail one-ounce price would increase to 51 cents and the prices of postcard stamps would increase to 36 cents.
The Postal Service has some of the lowest letter-mail postage rates in the industrialized world and continues to offer a great value in shipping. Unlike some other shippers, the Postal Service does not add surcharges for fuel, residential delivery or regular Saturday delivery, according to the press release.
It continued to state the Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.