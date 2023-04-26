mcj-2023-04-26-news-vfd-incentives

Leadership from the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association joined with Gov. Tate Reeves at the Collins Fire Department for the signing of an incentive program for volunteer firefighters. From left, Mark Whiteside, Terry Tucker, Reeves, Ruben Brown and John Pope.

 COURTESY

Monroe County currently has roughly 200 active volunteer firefighters, and there’s a need for more no matter people’s age and skill sets. To help in the area of recruiting and retaining volunteers, Gov. Tate Reeves signed off on an incentive program last week to financially reward volunteer firefighters for their service.

