Leadership from the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association joined with Gov. Tate Reeves at the Collins Fire Department for the signing of an incentive program for volunteer firefighters. From left, Mark Whiteside, Terry Tucker, Reeves, Ruben Brown and John Pope.
Monroe County currently has roughly 200 active volunteer firefighters, and there’s a need for more no matter people’s age and skill sets. To help in the area of recruiting and retaining volunteers, Gov. Tate Reeves signed off on an incentive program last week to financially reward volunteer firefighters for their service.
Through the program, each volunteer firefighter can have as much as $500 per year deposited by the state into individual accounts based on service. The total funding can be redeemed after they retire.
“This is one of the biggest bills for fire services,” said Monroe County Fire Coordinator Terry Tucker, who serves as first vice president on the Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association. “A couple of members of the House of Representatives reached out to us about this after getting the blessing from the governor and lieutenant governor. It’s a huge win and it will pay volunteers back for some of the things they missed. It’s a start to help recruit and retain.”
Particulars of the incentive program are being worked out and will be finalized by July. Tucker said a board of trustees will be set up, and its members will write the guidelines.
House Bill 521 is aimed to increase the number of volunteer firefighters throughout the state and reward them for their service.
“When Mississippians are in their greatest moments of need, our firefighters are there for them. They run into burning buildings and put their lives on the line for others. This new program recognizes the sacrifices our volunteer firefighters make and is a small token of our tremendous appreciation for them. I was proud to sign this legislation that will help our state recruit and retain more volunteer firefighters. My administration will continue to do everything we can to support Mississippi firefighters and their families,” Reeves stated in a press release.
The program is based on a point system, taking in factors such as how many fires a volunteer responds to, certifications and leadership roles.
Tucker said ideally, each of Monroe County’s volunteer fire departments needs 15 volunteer-certified or career-certified firefighters to respond to structure fires, in addition to several other support roles.
“There’s a fit for everyone, no matter their age or what physical shape they’re in. We need interior volunteers too and we need nurses for EMR calls,” he said. “There’s room for everyone, no matter what your expertise is. Fire service is a community organization that’s no different from any civic club.”
Even people living inside local cities’ limits served by their own fire departments can volunteer with rural fire departments. Anyone interested should contact local volunteer fire departments.
