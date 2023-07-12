mcj-2023-05-03-news-chamber-director

Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dennis Jarvis, who assumed the role in early April, turned in his resignation last week. The search is currently underway for the next chamber director. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

West Virginia native Dennis Jarvis, who began serving as executive director of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce in early April, resigned from the position July 5. 

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you