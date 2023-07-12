Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dennis Jarvis, who assumed the role in early April, turned in his resignation last week. The search is currently underway for the next chamber director.
West Virginia native Dennis Jarvis, who began serving as executive director of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce in early April, resigned from the position July 5.
Chamber board of directors chairman Jon Alexander said a candidate has already been interviewed for the position, and the chamber will maintain as normal until a new director is hired.
“We’re going to be fine until we find somebody and hope this is a short term. Both [Aberdeen and Amory’s] mayors are aware of it, and the board of supervisors is aware of it. We’ll be okay, and nobody needs to worry about the chamber,” he said.
In the meantime, the chamber is receiving assistance from former executive director Chelsea Baulch, the North Mississippi Industrial Development Association and the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Alexander noted chamber community programs director Misty Hutcheson ran the chamber between Baulch and Jarvis’ roles as executive director. Baulch left the position earlier this year for a role with TVA.
In addition to the chamber, Jarvis served a role in helping coordinate the county’s long-term recovery committee from March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
“He did a really good job in helping kick this off,” Alexander said.
He said there shouldn’t be any issues with the long-term recovery committee following Jarvis’ resignation.
