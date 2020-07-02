NETTLETON – Send-off speeches to Nettleton High School’s class of 2020 reflected on the school years and experiences it took to reach graduation day June 26 and how they set them up for future success.
The school’s valedictorian, Chloe Evans, and salutatorian, Alyssa Whitt, both gave tribute to parents and teachers who got the class to this point.
“We have our parents and teachers to thank for guiding us when we did not know north from south, for loving us when we were not so lovable, for challenging us when we wanted life to be easy and for pushing us to never give up,” Evans said. “We are who we are because of the ones who have invested their time such as hours after clocking out, late nights giving feedback, their energy with coming up with ways to teach and finding a good environment for learning and most importantly, their lives.”
She added the lessons about life, the world and each other were much more lasting than the ones about homework, class assignments and due dates.
Whitt said the challenges presented in class gave her confidence to push herself further in life.
“This celebration is about more than what we have accomplished. Instead, it’s an open door for endless opportunities.
“Throughout these past four years, we have had many remarkable teachers who push us to our very best so we can have these opportunities. Like me, I’m sure they’ve had an imprint on your life,” she said, personally recognizing anatomy and physiology teacher Valerie Gladney and English teacher Megan Garner.
Evans said the class adapted to years built on trials and circumstances; technology and advancements; and tragedy and hope.
“I remember the two weeks we spent in third grade learning cursive and reading clocks, but that wasn’t pursued further. We began learning to type – not write, to glance at a digital time – not read a clock. Though times are changing and will continue to change, we have adapted and will always find new ways to learn,” Evans said.
She said now that goals such as end of the year assessments are done, it’s time to look toward the next goals in life such as buying a house or starting a business.
“It’s up to us to discipline ourselves. If we see a future, it’s up to us to make it happen. Graduates, look at what you want and ask yourself, ‘Will I do it?’ Don’t ask yourself if you can do it because of course you can,” Evans said.
Nettleton’s High School’s class of 2020 has 101 members, and an empty seat was left for classmate Brandon Coward, who lost his life as the result of a traffic accident in July 2018.
NHS counselor Kenya Topps said this year’s class earned $620,020 worth of scholarships.
“It’s definitely gotten to be a great honor to know these seniors over the past year. It’s definitely been one for the history books we will remember until the end of time. You’re completing your journey today in high school, and I want to thank you for your dedication and leadership for our school. From this day forward, you’ll go in your different directions but you’ll always be Nettleton Tigers and represent our school and community,” said NHS Principal Justin Hollis, thanking them for his first year as principal being a great one.