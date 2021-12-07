North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital in Tupelo, NMMC-West Point and NMMC Gilmore-Amory are participating in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Perinatal Improvement Collaborative that strives to address troubling disparities in birth outcomes and examine how care might be reliably tailored to mothers with different needs.
The collaborative of 200+ leading hospitals is overseen by the HHS Office on Women’s Health (OWH), using real-time data, analytics and performance improvement methodologies from Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC).
“Premier is passionate about using data that informs clinical best practices to help improve care for mothers and babies,” said Michael J. Alkire, president and CEO of Premier. “We are honored to partner with North Mississippi Health Services to continue providing the gold standard for healthcare data, unmatched measurement and analytics capabilities and proven track record of working together to help make America the safest place in the world to give birth.”
The HHS Perinatal Improvement Collaborative will test interventions and protocols to reduce preventable deaths and complications among mothers and their babies. Using Premier’s comprehensive and timely PINC AI™ Healthcare Database (PHD), a standardized data collection system, the program will be able to quickly generate solutions for safer obstetric and neonatal care that can be implemented nationwide. The health equity effort will include:
• Reliable and timely data: Up-to-date standardized data used by the collaborative will integrate administrative, quality and safety, cost and utilization, electronic health record (EHR) and social determinants data across settings, including linking mothers’ and infants’ records. This integrated data will help paint a complete picture of the patient and circumstances surrounding clinical care to improve measurement and comparisons across geographies and populations.
• Broader lens: The collaborative will investigate the outcomes of mothers and babies (individually and collectively) to understand how outcomes between the two are directly linked. Linking the inpatient data of newborns to their mothers provide an opportunity to identify if the direct causes of maternal morbidity and mortality increase a newborn’s risk of lifelong morbidity and mortality. It will also identify existing health risks of women, or those resulting from pregnancy to prevent negative health impacts for both women and their babies. This comprehensive data will help to improve data quality and enhance evaluation and research of pregnancy on overall population health.
• Identify disparities: This collaborative aims to address health equity by identifying social determinants of health and uncovering strategies to reduce persistent racial, ethnic and geographic disparities in care to help reduce risks for mothers and babies most susceptible to poor health outcomes.
“This initiative will allow our team access to best practice resources and benchmarks so that we are able to identify care gaps or disparities,” said Ellen Friloux, NMMC’s vice president for Women and Children’s Services. “Our goal will be to work toward closing those gaps with solutions tailored to our patient population. We look forward to participating and gaining insight into our opportunity to improve care for our mothers and babies while supporting the care team.”
Dorothy Fink, M.D., deputy assistant secretary for Women’s Health and Director, Office on Women’s Health, said maternal health is an important indicator for infant health.
“If we can standardize quality care for women during pregnancy and after giving birth, we can change the current trajectory of maternal and infant death. When mothers have better health, we create better opportunities for infants and the larger community to have better health. I’m excited this collaboration will help us fulfill the HHS Maternal Health Action Plan and vision that our nation is the safest for women to give birth. At HHS, we are committed to making this happen,” she said.
The effort will be guided by an external advisory panel comprising more than 20 expert clinicians and thought leaders and patient partners from MoMMA’s Voices, a coalition of advocacy organizations focused on leading causes of maternal mortality and morbidity.