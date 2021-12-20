North Mississippi Health Services is implementing new guidelines for visitors and clergy at the North Mississippi Medical Center hospitals in Amory, Eupora, Iuka, Pontotoc, Tupelo and West Point and Hamilton, Alabama effective Dec. 20.
Our health care system makes decisions regarding visitation based on the positivity rate of COVID-19 in our service area. We have recently seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in our emergency departments, as well as an increase in the number of hospital admissions and increased positive testing of COVID-19 suspected patients.
We are also facing a very worrisome flu season as we have seen a marked increase in the number of patients testing positive for flu in our communities.
We extend our most sincere apologies to our patients and families as the current climate has required us to restrict visitation. We recognize this is extremely frustrating and even hurtful. We do not want to be in this situation, but we must respond appropriately. Our priorities are the health and safety of your loved one(s).
Children under age 17 not permitted.
Visitation is restricted for all patients, with further clarification for specific facilities and units to protect our patients, visitors and staff. A designated visitor is the visitor who first visits the patient that day.
Inpatients: Two designated visitors per day, limited to one at a time. One may stay overnight. For an end-of-life situation, visitation is limited to family and clergy.
Critical Care Unit (CCU) Patients: Two designated visitors per day, limited to one at a time. One may stay overnight. For an end-of-life situation, visitation is limited to family and clergy.
Pediatric Patients: Visitation is currently restricted to mother and father or support person only.
COVID-19 Suspected/Confirmed Patients: No visitors. For an end-of-life situation, visitation is limited to family and clergy.
COVID-19 Suspected/Confirmed Patients with mental status issues or significant disabilities: A family caregiver may be present. For an end-of-life situation, visitation is limited to family and clergy.
NMMC Women’s Hospital, NMMC Gilmore-Amory and NMMC-West Point: Limited to two designated visitors (family member or caregiver) per maternity patient per stay in order to limit the number of total visitors. One may stay overnight. For an end-of-life situation, visitation is limited to family and clergy.
NMMC Women’s Hospital NICU, NMMC Gilmore-Amory NICU: For the protection of our babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, visitation is currently restricted to mother and father or support person only.
Inpatient Hospice Patients: Limit to 5 visitors at a time (may rotate). FOR COVID-19 Patients: Two visitors per patient for entire day. No swapping out on visitors. No overnight visitors. No COVID-19 positive visitors. Once a visitor leaves patient’s room, he/she is not to return until the next day.
Outpatient Surgical Patients: Visitation is limited to one visitor (the patient’s designated driver) before and after surgery.
Emergency Department (ED) Patients: One designated visitor per patient, unless specified otherwise. For an end-of-life situation, a patient may have two designated visitors and clergy.
ED COVID-19 Suspected/Confirmed Patients: No visitors. For an end-of-life situation, a patient may have two designated visitors and clergy.
We ask that individuals who meet these visitation guidelines refrain from visiting:
If you have had a positive COVID-19 test in the last 14 days, are currently waiting on results of COVID-19
test, or are isolating because you may have been exposed to a person with COVID-19; If you have any signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection in the past 48 hours; Temperature of 100 degrees F or higher; Cough; Chills; Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; Muscle pain; Sore throat; or New loss of taste or smell.
Masks are required.
Visitors who do not follow personal protective equipment (PPE) guidelines will be asked to leave the premises to protect the safety of our patients and staff.
*Policy is subject to change (based upon number of COVID-19 cases in the community)