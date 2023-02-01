TUPELO - North Mississippi Medical Center is launching the Eye Can Vision Loss Support Group at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at North Mississippi Retina Center, located at 606 Brunson Dr.
NMMC founds vision loss support group
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Tombigbee River near Amory Tombigbee River at Bigbee For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying agricltural land is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 14.5 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 13.8 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Tombigbee River near Amory Tombigbee River at Bigbee For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Lowland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 21.4 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Amory
38°F
Cloudy
38°F / 34°F
1 PM
38°F
2 PM
39°F
3 PM
39°F
4 PM
41°F
5 PM
41°F
Latest News
- Early morning pursuit ends with felony charges
- Lady Panthers fall to New Albany on late PK goal
- 2,700 people without jobs after United Furniture terminates workforce
- Community coming together to support United employees
- Daily Journal wins 44 awards, named best large newspaper in Mississippi
- Panthers claim the sweep to secure Class 3A state title
- Louisiana man convicted of crossing state lines for sex with minor
- Consequences of the count: Smithville census shows significant decrease. Officials disagree
© Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, 1242 S Green St Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.