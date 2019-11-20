AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Chief Executive Officer J. Allen Tyra announced his forthcoming resignation, effective Dec. 13. He accepted the position of vice president and CEO of Rush Health Systems in Meridian.
Tyra served the Amory hospital for seven years under four different owners. He sees his legacy as keeping a hometown team of medical providers on track during difficult times of transition.
“We strive for quality and safety. We are pleased to have earned an A grade for the eighth time in a row in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade as it recognizes the safe, quality care we provide to our patients. It reflects the commitment of our providers,” he said.
During Tyra’s tenure, NMMC Gilmore-Amory also became an approved stroke center, further expanding acute care services available locally.
He credits being part of the North Mississippi Health Services family as setting up the hospital for continued success.
“We’ve been able to recruit and retain physicians into key positions. Our Lunch and Learn sessions also continue to be a great success,” he said.
Tyra is particularly glad that the repaving project around the hospital is now complete.
“Plant operations manager Chuck Tubb reminded me of something I had said when I came on board. I had said that when the parking lot project was completed, my job was finished,” Tyra said.
His most enduring memory is announcing to his staff that the hospital was being purchased by North Mississippi Health Services after two difficult years of operating under a bankrupt previous owner.
“Amy [his wife] and I have enjoyed living in Amory. We’ve been close to our older children while they attended Ole Miss, and our youngest graduated from Amory High School,” he said.
A search is ongoing for Tyra’s successor to lead the hospital. Tyra will be grooming an interim administrator to take his place next month. The interim administrator has not yet been named.