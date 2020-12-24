AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory was awarded an A in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
This marks the 10th consecutive A for NMMC Gilmore-Amory. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“We are pleased to be recognized for the hard work our staff does every day,” said Jamie Rodgers, administrator of NMMC Gilmore-Amory. “This recognition is a testament to our leaders and the cooperation and skills of our staff. I could not be prouder of the NMMC Gilmore-Amory team.”
The 95-bed facility provides emergency care, intensive care, a wound care center, diagnostics, surgery, rehabilitation and many other inpatient and outpatient medical services, treatments and programs.
“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This A is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for NMMC Gilmore-Amory. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
NMMC Gilmore-Amory was awarded an ‘A’ grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020. To see the hospital’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.