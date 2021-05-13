AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore- Amory celebrated National Nurse's Day May 6 by awarding this year's Florence Nightingale Award to labor and delivery nurse Robin Cagle.
Chief nursing officer Cathy Mitchell said this year's theme is "You make a difference."
"Nothing could be truer," she said of the nurses nominated for the award.
Other finalists for this year's award included Lindsey McGee, Kelly Brown, Barbara Jones and Mary Trimm.
Award nominees are chosen by their peers who submit nominations to the employee engagement committee which normally forwards two selections to an executive team which makes the final selection. This year’s list could not be reduced to only two.
Mitchell quoted from portions of Cagle's nomination statement from her co-workers that praised her for embodying all that Nightingale represented.
"The hospital can be a scary place for a new mom bringing her first child into the world," Mitchell read. "The bond (Cagle) creates encourages that new mom. Co-workers lean on her strength and rate her as extremely competent and devoted."
Cagle made no public statement other than to say simply through her tears, "Thank y'all."