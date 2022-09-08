AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory recently welcomed Ronda Sweet, DNP, RN, CENP, as chief nursing officer.
Sweet comes to Amory from South Carolina, where she has served as chief nursing officer for Encompass Health hospitals in Charleston and Florence since 2019. She served in nursing leadership roles with HCA hospitals in Macon, Georgia and Cartersville, Georgia, from 2013-2019. Previously, she worked in nursing at Community Health Network in Indianapolis and served as vice president of nursing at Rush Memorial Hospital in Rushville, Indiana, from 1995-2012.
“We are very excited about Ronda’s arrival to NMMC Gilmore-Amory. It was obvious through the interview process that Ronda was best suited to help us reach our strategic initiatives and elevate patient care to new levels,” said Jamie Rodgers, administrator of NMMC Gilmore-Amory. “I have been impressed with her calming demeanor and her employee-focused approach to problem solving. I am certain she will have an impact immediately.”
Sweet earned her doctorate in nursing practice in 2016 from Walden University in Minneapolis. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from the University of Phoenix. She became a licensed practical nurse in 1995 and a registered nurse in 2004.
Sweet is certified in Executive Nursing Practice and as a TeamSTEPPS Trainer and Six Sigma Yellow Belt. She is a member of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership.
She and Deron, her husband of 32 years, have three children – Kenneth Lee, Dalton Edward and Haley Eve. She loves spending time outdoors and going to the beach.
