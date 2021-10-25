Women now have access to 3-D mammography services at all the North Mississippi Health Services hospitals in Mississippi. The service will debut soon at North Mississippi Medical Center-Hamilton in Hamilton, Alabama. Brandy Haney, lead mammographer; Melanie Flippo, mammographer; and Kyle Reeves, director of the Radiology Department, show off NMMC Gilmore-Amory’s new 3D mammogram machine in the breast care suite.
AMORY – At North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, we know that seeing even the smallest change in a mammogram is key to making a difference in a patient’s life. That’s why we invested in 3-D mammography technology – to detect breast cancer early, when it is most treatable.
As of Oct. 1, the North Mississippi Health Services hospitals in Amory, Eupora, Iuka, Tupelo, Pontotoc and West Point, all offer 3-D mammography. The technology is also coming soon to the Hamilton, Alabama, hospital. This new technology, along with annual screenings, will give patients across north Mississippi and northwest Alabama their best chance to find cancer earlier.
“We are very excited to bring 3-D mammography to the Amory community,” said Jamie Rodgers, administrator at NMMC Gilmore-Amory. “3-D mammography has become the gold standard for breast health diagnostics, and we couldn’t be happier to offer this technology to our patients. The image quality is remarkable.”
Women over age 40 are encouraged to have a screening mammogram every year. A screening mammogram is for those who do not have a specific breast concern or symptom, such as a lump. If you have a lump or other concern, your provider will recommend diagnostic testing.
Pain and discomfort are top reasons why women skip mammograms. This new technology is tailored to the structure of each woman’s breast, so we can deliver a better patient experience with less compression. These new 3-D mammography machines can measure breast density right at the workstation and assess risk before a person leaves the exam.
NMHS is connecting area women to self-scheduled 3-D screening mammograms at the time and location that is most convenient to them.
For more information or to schedule a 3-D screening mammogram, call (662) 377-6655 or 1-866-912-1486.