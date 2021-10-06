North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory and North Mississippi Medical Clinics are proud to announce the opening of Amory Cardiology Clinic.
Located at 1107 Earl Frye Blvd., Suite 3 in Amory, patients in Monroe County will now have access to cardiology care. Cardiology is the study and treatment of disorders of the heart and the blood vessels.
Dr. Michael Boland will provide care at this new location. Dr. Boland received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. Before that, he attended Auburn University in Alabama, where he graduated with his master’s in business administration.
Dr. Boland was in private practice for many years in the north Mississippi area and he is returning to NMHS after retiring from Amory Medical Clinic in 2019.
“NMMC Gilmore-Amory is excited to bring Dr. Boland back to the Amory community,” said Jamie Rodgers, hospital administrator. “The Amory Cardiology Clinic will provide our patients the ability to see their cardiologist here at home while utilizing the services and diagnostics at our local hospital. Dr. Boland brings his years of experience in cardiology and will be a valuable addition to our medical staff.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Boland at Amory Cardiology Clinic call, (662) 257-6765 or visit www.nmhs.net/find-a-doctor/ to learn more.