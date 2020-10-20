AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory recently relocated its Outpatient Rehabilitation Services to 1111 Earl Frye Blvd. on the hospital’s campus.
The hospital began offering outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy in the new location June 1. All services are available by physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant referral.
Specialty services include a hand clinic, aquatic therapy, dry needling and wheelchair seating/fitting. Therapy is also provided for children of all ages. The newest addition is pelvic therapy for women, which is helpful for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder; pregnancy and postpartum issues; low back, hip and pelvic pain; and other pelvic floor dysfunctions.
NMMC Gilmore-Amory Outpatient Rehabilitation Services is a member of the Tri-Care network. For more information about Outpatient Rehabilitation Services, call 256-6124 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).