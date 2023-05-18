mcj-2023-05-17-news-nightingale-award

North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s chief nursing officer Dr. Ronda Sweet presented Taylor Richey with this year’s Florence Nightingale Award for distinguished service. Richey is a nursing supervisor who has been on the staff of the hospital for the past five years.

 JOHN WARD/FOR THE MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory honored nursing supervisor Taylor Richey as its Florence Nightingale Award winner May 12.

