North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s chief nursing officer Dr. Ronda Sweet presented Taylor Richey with this year’s Florence Nightingale Award for distinguished service. Richey is a nursing supervisor who has been on the staff of the hospital for the past five years.
AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory honored nursing supervisor Taylor Richey as its Florence Nightingale Award winner May 12.
The Nightingale Award is given at hospitals across the United States to honor those who best exemplify the legendary nurse’s philosophy and practice. NMMC Gilmore-Amory’s date coincided with Nightingale’s birthday.
Other finalists for the award were Anna Claire Rucker, Lola Stanford, Jade Johnson and Janie Tisdale, who were also nominated by their peers and patients.
“Each one of these nominees is the reflection of the art of nursing. Devotion, preparation and a passion for their art shows in the care they provide,” said chief nursing officer Dr. Ronda Sweet.
Richey has worked at the hospital for the last five years with experience in all departments. Sweet said she embodies a quote drawn from a question that Nightingale once posed.
“Let whoever is in charge keep this simple question in her head: not how can I always top the right thing, but how can I always provide for this right thing to be done,” Sweet quoted.
Sweet read from a family member’s nomination for Richey recounting three different occasions when she served, including a sister suffering from Stage IV cancer, an elderly grandfather who was not a cooperative patient and a young boy she devoted time to in order to calm his fears even though she already completed her shift.
“This nurse was kind, understanding and took time to provide comfort. She was just as kind at the last visit as she was at the first visit,” Sweet quoted.
Dr. David Corbett was keynote speaker for the occasion and commended the entire staff.
“Their dedication, perseverance and compassion does not go unnoticed. The care provided by our employees leaves a lasting influence in the lives of those who entrust us with their care,” he said.
