AMORY – In its seventh year, North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory honored nurses nominated by their peers May 12 with its Florence Nightingale Award. This year’s nominees were Stephen Armstrong, Angela Hill and Barbara Jones, with Jones being named the winner.
“In reviewing the characteristics of a nurse deserving of this award, this was the first person who came to my mind. She is dedicated to her profession, her hospital and her community. Her care has been given to patients and their families for many years,” said NMMC Gilmore-Amory Interim Chief Nursing Officer Keri Harris in reading Jones’ nomination. “As a co-worker, she will always make you smile and laugh, not realizing she’s funny.”
Jones was described as a strong leader through the years, despite changes at the hospital. She was also noted in the nomination for taking care of both patients and fellow employees.
“You guys are obviously the frontline. Coming off the heels of the pandemic of COVID, I’m very, very thankful to each one of you in this room,” said Mayor Corey Glenn, noting aspects of life come with rewards. “You’re always able to get those endorphins when you have someone come in horizontal or in poor condition and you send them out vertically. Those endorphins you get from that are far reaching. The town and the community appreciates what you do. We love you. You keep us going, and we appreciate you.”
Rita Sweatt was the ceremony’s guest speaker and she asked nurses to examine their own character, breaking down opposing traits that start with the letters in caregiver. The R was the only letter with one descriptive word – reward.
“There are people in this community who literally owe you their lives, and they know it,” she said. “You will be rewarded on Earth because people appreciate you and many times they thank God for you in their prayers, and you don’t know that.”
She said rewards come in friendships, relationships and by seeing people recovering in the community.
“You are going to help families who are frightened. You’re going to help loved ones cope. You will get a check. It is not enough and it cannot ever be enough, but sometimes [treating] a patient can help you out with that.”