AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory will distribute free masks to residents through curbside pickup at the Fitness Center from 9 until 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31, and from 8 until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 6.
Thanks to Wayne Knox of the Gilmore Foundation and Mayor Brad Blalock, each local family may request as many as five masks. The Fitness Center is located on the hospital’s campus at 1105 Earl Frye Blvd.
NMMC Gilmore-Amory is distributing the masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.