AMORY – North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory will resume elective surgeries on May 4.
“During this pandemic, I have been concerned about the public deferring much-needed health care because they are fearful of entering a health care facility,” said Shane Spees, North Mississippi Health Services president and chief executive officer. “Rest assured, our facilities, which were safe prior to COVID-19, are even safer today because of our diligence in hand hygiene, masking, screening of all entrants, protective equipment usage, cohorting and distancing of patients who are COVID-19 positive or presumed to be COVID-19 positive, as well as continuous sanitizing of facilities.”
Emergent and urgent surgeries, cases considered necessary in order to safe life or limb or to prevent an urgent condition from becoming an emergency, continued during Governor Reeve’s statewide executive order. However, his executive order postponed all elective cases until April 28.
Surgical offices will be contacting their patients to reschedule appointments and patients may contact their surgeon’s office as well to request an appointment.
“Our visitation policy for inpatient and outpatient surgical patients will allow one visitor (such as the patient’s designated driver) before and after surgery,” said Cathy Mitchell, NMMC Gilmore-Amory chief nursing officer. “Our visitation policies protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19.”
“Our additional measures will be in place as long as needed to reassure the public that it is safe to access care at NMMC Gilmore-Amory,” Spees said. “Our mission is to improve the health of the people of our region. We’re ready to resume services that fit the newest guidelines set forth by the state.”