The North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Wellness Center will reopen Monday, June 1, with several operational changes. By respecting these changes and showing courtesy for staff and fellow members, we can ensure our Wellness Center is enjoyable and safe.
NMMC Gilmore-Amory Wellness Center hours will be Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon; and closed on Sunday.
All members will have their temperature checked before entering. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 will be denied entry. It is recommended that members wear a mask upon entering and while in common areas such as the locker room and main lobby.
Only active members will be allowed; no guests. Access will be limited to 30 members at a time, which is less than the 30% capacity by governor’s orders.
A distance of 12 feet is required between members on the Fitness Floor. Everyone is limited to 30 minutes on cardio machines and one hour total workout time. Members are asked to clean equipment after use; fitness instructors will also clean multiple times daily.
Classes are suspended and certain areas of the facility (including the pools) will be closed. Billing was suspended on April 1 and will not resume until July 1. Members may opt to freeze their membership with no monthly fee for up to 90 days by contacting ghall@nmhs.net or 315-6030 by June 15. The full policy is available at www.nmhs.net/gilmore-amory.