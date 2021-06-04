For the Monroe Journal
North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center has received the Center of Distinction award from Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
“Since we first opened our doors in 2007, we have worked diligently to provide high quality care to the many patients in our area who suffer with chronic wounds,” said Dwight McComb, M.D., medical director of the NMMC Gilmore-Amory Wound Care Center. “We do what we do for our patients, not awards, but it is certainly nice to be recognized for our efforts, especially when the criteria are what we care about most – healing rates and patient satisfaction.”
The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. Of the 601 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award, only 367 achieved the honor.
The NMMC Gilmore-Amory Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Leading edge treatments include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
NMMC-Tupelo Wound Center and Hyperbarics was also named a Center of Distinction. Both the Amory and Tupelo locations are members of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers® which provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds.