HATLEY – North Mississippi Medical Center Home Health recently honored Sharon Hathcock of Hatley as Caregiver of the Year.
Hathcock cared for her daughter, Scarlett Thompson, throughout her lengthy illness until she passed away on April 13.
In her nomination, retired Home Health registered nurse case manager Elizabeth Denson praised Hathcock for her selfless, meticulous care of her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.
“I saw her take care of those children as though they were her own and as a mother’s helper. She ran errands, such as taking food to the school, taking the children to the doctor, taking care of them when they were sick, as well as taking care of her daughter who was terminally ill,” Denson wrote. “She would run to ballgames with both children playing sports, making sure at least one family member was always present. She strived to make sure her grandchildren were able to do as other children although they would possibly one day be without their mother while still attending high school.”
Hathcock helped Thompson attend the children’s activities when she felt up to it.
“Additionally, she helped with snacks for senior class parties, meals for others in need and prepared meals to make others’ lives easier,” Denson wrote. “She assisted with taking care of her daughter’s house, her own home and her husband.”
Caregiving required that Hathcock learn to give numerous medications on a schedule, as well as how to administer IV fluids, work a medication pump and other equipment and handle other medical tasks.
“She transported her to many doctor visits and provided transportation to chemotherapy, radiation therapy and blood transfusion appointments,” Denson wrote. “She learned how to deal with good days as well as the bad while also taking care of two teenagers.”
Kim Tutor, director of NMMC Home Health and Hospice, said Hathcock’s love and dedication to her daughter and family made a big impact on the staff.
“Mrs. Hathcock took on a great deal of responsibility without hesitation. We want to recognize her as an amazing caregiver, mother, grandmother and mother-in-law,” Tutor said. “In an impossible situation that no mother should ever endure, she did what had to be done. She cared for her daughter with grace and an abundance of sacrificial love.”
Hathcock, who worked as a teacher for 45 years, received numerous state and local awards during her career, including Star Teacher, Outstanding Educator, Student Council Advisor of the Year and more. “This award means more to me than any others I have received,” she said.
For more information about NMMC Home Health, call (662) 377-2499 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375) or visit www.nmhs.net/home-health.
