North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo and North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory have received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates the hospitals’ achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.
NMMC hospitals earn A ratings through Leapfrog safety grades
