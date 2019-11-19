North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo and North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory have both been awarded an ‘A’ in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospitals’ achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“We are pleased to have earned an A grade for the eighth time in a row in the Leapfrog update as it recognizes the safe, quality care we provide to our patients,” said J. Allen Tyra, administrator of the Amory hospital. “Gilmore has always been committed to providing the highest standards of care to our patients, and this grade is reflective of the hard work of our staff and physicians.”
This marks the fourth time in two years that the Tupelo hospital has earned an ‘A’ grade. “NMMC’s mission is to continuously improve the health of the people in our region, and as such we feel the responsibility and weight of the word continuous,” said David Wilson, NMMC-Tupelo president. “Our outstanding team of caregivers is proud to receive the A grade for the third time in a row.” NMMC-Tupelo is the only Level 2 Trauma Center in Mississippi to receive an ‘A.’
“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
NMMC's Tupelo and Amory hospitals were awarded an 'A' grade, when Leapfrog announced grades for the fall 2019 update.