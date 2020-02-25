North Mississippi Medical Center is hosting a Mentorship Academy from March 24-April 30 for high school students.
Mentorship Academy will meet from 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays for class lecture and Thursdays for guest speakers, life skills and job shadowing. Participants will be provided a uniform.
Interested students should apply by March 6. Applications are available in high school guidance offices or at www.nmhs.net/youth-education. Along with their application, students are required to submit their high school transcript, a 250-word essay, references and their ACT score if taken (not required). Interviews will be March 12, 13 and 16 at NMMC-Tupelo.
Following successful completion of the Mentorship Academy, each participant will receive certified nursing assistant training during the summer.
The cost to participate in the Mentorship Academy Program is $101, which covers the cost of Certified Nursing Assistant training and certification. If the participant successfully completes both phases of the Mentorship Academy Program and passes the certification exam, this cost will be refunded.
For more information, call 377-3245 or 377-7877. The NMMC Mentorship Academy is made possible by grants from the Bower Foundation.