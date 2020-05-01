North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo and North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory have both been awarded an ‘A’ in spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
“We are very pleased that the two largest hospitals in our system, North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo and North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, once again received a grade ‘A’ from Leapfrog. This is an amazing accomplishment for any hospital but particularly so for larger hospitals,” said Shane Spees, president and chief executive officer for North Mississippi Health Services.
This marks the ninth consecutive ‘A’ for NMMC Gilmore-Amory and the fourth consecutive A for NMMC-Tupelo.
“NMMC’s mission is to continuously improve the health of the people in our region, and as such we feel the responsibility and weight of the word continuous,” said David Wilson, NMMC-Tupelo president. “Our outstanding team of caregivers is proud to receive the A grade for the fourth time in a row.” NMMC-Tupelo is the only Level 2 Trauma Center in Mississippi to receive an ‘A.’
“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and Amory. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
NMMC-Tupelo and NMMC-Amory were awarded an ‘A’ grade April 30, when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020. To see full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.