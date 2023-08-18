The North Mississippi Medical Center Wound Care and Hyperbarics centers in Tupelo and Amory have earned the Center of Distinction Award from Healogics®.
The Tupelo and Amory Wound Care teams achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate exceeding 92%.
"We are excited to have both our centers named a Center of Distinction,” said Dwight McComb, M.D., who serves as the medical director for the Wound Center and Hyberbarics at NMMC-Tupelo and NMMC Gilmore-Amory. “Our team takes great pride in delivering quality, compassionate care to patients with complicated wounds, and this award is a validation of those efforts.”
Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services, with more than 600 locations nationwide. The centers offer highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
The NMMC Wound Care team includes Dr. McComb and nurse practitioners Richard Comer, Marlana McFarland and Allison Russell. The staff is trained to provide advanced wound care modalities including: Negative pressure wound therapy, Total contact casting, Bio-engineered tissues, Biosynthetic dressings, Growth factor therapies and Hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
The NMMC-Tupelo Wound Care and Hyperbarics is located on the fourth floor of the NMMC-Tupelo East Tower at 830 S. Gloster St. Call (662) 377-2395 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
The NMMC Gilmore-Amory Wound Care and Hyperbarics is located at 1127 Earl Frye Blvd., Suite E. Call (662) 256-5555 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Referrals are not required.
