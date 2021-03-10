ABERDEEN – As of last week, no firm date was set for Ward 1’s special election for the alderman seat. According to city clerk Melissa Moore, the city is awaiting further directions.
“We’re just waiting to get the ruling from the judge and they said the governor normally sets the election,” she said, summing up discussion during last week’s board of aldermen meeting. “We’re just waiting to get the ruling that we need to know how to go about setting the next date and when it should be.”
Robert Devaull, who lost the race last summer to Nicholas Holliday, contested the results in Monroe County Circuit Court in January.
In court documents filed March 1 in Monroe County Circuit Court, Special Judge Jeff Weill Sr. ordered a new election be held, citing a number of irregularities, including voter fraud, disruptions at the polling place and means that absentee ballots were rejected and accepted.