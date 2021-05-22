AMORY - The Amory Police Department was dispatched to an accident May 22 involving a vehicle that drove into the front of Factory Connection, alongside Highway 278.
APD Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver said between the driver and customers inside the store, there were no injuries.
"Thankfully it was just property damage only. The driver was transported to the hospital, but it was pure precaution but she seemed to be fine," he said.
The driver pulled into a parking spot and her foot evidently slipped off the brake and hit the gas, causing the SUV to drive into the store, according to Weaver.
The dispatch call came through at 3:18 p.m.