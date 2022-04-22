BECKER – A public hearing for redistricting of the Monroe County School District was held in conjunction with April 12’s Monroe County School Board meeting at the Advanced Learning Center. Chris Watson of Oxford firm Bridge & Watson presented proposed election districts, which didn’t show any major changes.
“It’s been one of the more interesting redistricting plans that we have handled in that it’s very simple,” he said.
Watson omitted the presentation he prepared for the public hearing since no one from the public attended.
“Boundaries are complicated by the fact that, up until the late ‘90s, school district boundaries changed with city limits exclusive of board action that swapped areas from one school district to another,” he said. “They’re a mess to figure out.”
Watson said his firm’s findings with the 2020 census data revealed that districts 1 and 3 were somewhat underpopulated, while districts 2 and 4 were overpopulated. Watson’s updated map reflected rolling some areas of District 2 into District 5 to achieve equality in population for all five districts.
In another matter, the school board was scheduled this week to take a step in the search process for district superintendent Brian Jernigan’s successor.
“The board will convene with a special-called meeting on April 18 to review applicants and discuss the next steps in executive session. For any (applicants) that needed to be vetted for verification of qualifications, they will be submitted to Mississippi School Boards Association for review. The board developed a survey for input and will be reviewing that as well,” Jernigan said after last week’s meeting.
A recommendation from applications received by April 18 will be presented to the school board at its next regular meeting on May 10.
In other business, Rud Robison and Dr. Adam Pugh of Pryor and Morrow Architects updated the board on plans for cafeteria additions at the district’s three campuses.
“The good news is that we’re able to stay pretty much with what we showed you in our schematic design drawings,” he said.
Robinson praised school board members for the district’s investment in placing domes at the three attendance centers that double as multi-purpose assembly halls and community storm shelters.
“These domes are a real blessing to our cafeteria projects. According to code, the domes qualify as safe rooms that would otherwise have to be incorporated into the cafeteria additions (at significant extra cost),” he said.
He explained issues encountered while investigating code requirements for providing additional cafeteria accommodations for the schools.
“The building code requires us to provide a fire separation between new and existing construction to conform to the latest life safety standards. Thus, we cannot open the existing space into the new addition as you expected. We are only permitted a certain percentage of openings since the buildings do not have fire sprinkler systems. Installing those systems would take all the wind out of a million dollars,” Robinson said.
Jernigan acknowledged his disappointment about the requirement of the fire walls.
“I had to overcome the wall. I wanted an open cafeteria concept,” he said.
Robinson acknowledged that the projects are experiencing delays in scheduling, but they are trying to overcome them as much as possible.
“We want to provide you with the spaces you need safely and economically,” he said.
Robinson anticipates advertising for bids on May 4 and 11 and the bid openings on the morning of June 14 prior to the June school board meeting later that day.