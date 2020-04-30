Thursday's report from the Mississippi Department of Health included no new reported cases of coronavirus for Monroe County for the first time since early April.
The county's total of positive cases still sits at 157, with 79 of those attributed to long-term care facilities. The county remains highest in Mississippi with the number of positive long-term care facilities cases to date.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said to date 17 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have died.
Statewide, there were 246 new cases reported and 11 deaths. Since March 11, there have been 6,815 positive cases and 261 deaths reported throughout Mississippi.
New data released from the MSDH states there are 3,413 presumed recoveries statewide.
More information is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.