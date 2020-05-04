Monday’s report from the Mississippi Department of Health reported no new positive cases of coronavirus for Monroe County, leaving the county's total at 175 with 88 atrributed to long-term care facilities. 8 when 88 new cases were reported.
Statewide, there were 327 new positive cases reported, bringing the total to 7,877 since March 11. Seven new deaths were reported for the state bringing that total to 310.
The statewide number of presumed recoveries is 3,413. The recovery numbers will be updated weekly.
More data can be accessed at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.