AMORY – Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian had good news to share during a July 31 budget hearing for Fiscal Year ‘23-’24 – no request for a tax increase will be sought.
During a special-called meeting Aug. 8, the budget was approved.
“Even though we have requested a funding increase within the limits allowed, no taxes were raised for the coming year. The funding increase is allowed because each mill is worth more. We kept the same amount of mills, but the increased valuation will give the district an additional $450,000 in revenue,” he said.
Business administrator Tracy McCollum reported assessed valuations increased, which permitted the request for the funding increase.
“The increase of assessed values places the value of each mill at 41.76,” she said.
According to McCollum’s report, local funding for the district is $6,208,957, or 26.49 percent, while state funding is $14,701,433, or 62.7 percent, and federal funding is $2,528,570, or 10.8 percent.
She said the district could witness a decrease in Mississippi Adequate Education Program funding for the 2024-25 school year if the average daily attendance figures continue to decline.
She said attendance rates have been declining for the past seven years.
“Our enrollment is 2,090, which is 235 students less (than last year), so we will take a decline unless the formula changes,” she said.
McCollum also said teachers’ salaries will remain unchanged for the coming school year.
“We had a lot of salaries over the last three years that were funded by federal COVID relief funds, which will roll back over on the district next year. It’s possible we may have to make some cuts,” O’Brian said.
However, he remains confident the district remains in a sound financial shape.
“We are required to have at least seven percent of our annual revenue and we are at 33 percent,” he said about contingency funding.
