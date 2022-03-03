AMORY – Officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma could potentially use Concord Fields as a site to measure lightning activity this spring.
“The project which involves the lightning mapping runs from March 1 to April 30. During this time period, we will be at the mercy of the weather so we will not know when or even if we will be in Amory until a couple of days ahead of the forecast storms,” said research scientist Dr. Vanna Chmielewski, who heads up the traveling teams that gather data.
The laboratory teams install a full network of Lightning Mapping Array sensors on portable, solar-powered platforms to study lightning in targeted areas.
Chmielewski said the portable array will be used to map the time and location of lightning channel segments within clouds in three dimensions with high resolution. To do this, the system measures the time at which a signal radiated by a lightning channel in a very high frequency band (the television channel 3 band) arrives at each station in the network. The times are transmitted to a central server, which computes the time, latitude, longitude and height of the segment that radiated the signal.
The data is being used with radar and other storm measurements in scientific studies to help understand how thunderstorms produce lightning and to develop ways of using lightning mapping data to warn of and forecast weather hazards.