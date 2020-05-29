AMORY – North Mississippi Health Services will launch Epic, the most widely-used and comprehensive health records system, at its North Mississippi Medical Clinics locations in Monroe County on June 1.
NMHS launched Epic across its regional network of primary and specialty clinics and nursing homes, as well as its telehealth services in 2019. Epic replaced several systems that were in use with a single, integrated platform for connected care, improving the experience for patients and providers. The project was too far along to incorporate North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory and affiliated clinics to meet that launch date, but has been in the planning stages ever since joining NMHS on Jan. 1, 2019.
“We are pleased that our clinic providers at Amory Medical Clinic, Amory Specialty Clinic, Amory Children’s Clinic and Hamilton Medical Clinic will be on Epic, and their patients will benefit from the convenience available through myConnection,” said David Barber, president of North Mississippi Medical Clinics and chief network development officer. “With Epic, all clinical information is in one place. Our providers can better care for their patients when they have the information they need at their fingertips.”
In addition to these clinics, Gilmore-Amory’s Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center will utilize myConnection.
“We’re part of a community of the leading healthcare institutions across the nation, and we’re building on best practices to design a system that’s safe and easy to use for patients and providers,” said Ben Kilman, M.D, chief medical information officer and interim chief information officer at North Mississippi Health Services. “Over half of Mississippi residents already have a record at an organization that uses or is currently installing Epic. This addition is a positive step for our Monroe County providers and their patients.”
“myConnection is a powerful resource that puts patients in control of their health information and enables them to become an engaged member of the care team,” Barber said. “Patients tell us over and over again how much they like myConnection and how it has changed how they communicate with their doctors.”
All organizations using Epic can exchange data with other interoperable systems, which means that they can easily share patient records for improved patient care. Providers will have the ability to coordinate care with clinicians outside of NMHS who serve their patients and their families, closing care gaps and reducing duplication. Epic enables providers to exchange data easily for improved continuity of care across the region and the nation.
“Epic facilitates communication and collaboration within NMHS clinics, as well with other hospitals and clinics where our patients have received care,” Kilman said. “That means we can access the records for our patients who have received care while traveling or who have come to NMHS from another organization. We can provide better care when we know a patient’s full story.”
NMHS named their implementation of Epic “Project Connect” because of its mission to connect patients and providers with one another, with other healthcare organizations around the country and with technology, that enables informed care. More than 900 staff members and affiliated providers will have access to Epic as part of Project Connect.