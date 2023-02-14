A severe weather threat, which could potentially be significant, is on tap for Wednesday into Thursday for North Mississippi.
North Mississippi under severe weather threat this week
- METEOROLOGIST JOHNNY PARKER
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi... Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 13.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CST Monday was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Currently in Amory
55°F
Sunny
55°F / 41°F
9 AM
57°F
10 AM
61°F
11 AM
66°F
12 PM
66°F
1 PM
68°F
