AMORY – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is better equipped now, thanks to a recent donation from the North Monroe County Community Fund (NMCCF) to go towards protective vests.
It was paired as a match to a similar donation in June from the South Monroe County Community Foundation (SMCCF).
“They called me saying that the sheriff’s department needs new protective vests for their officers,” said NMCCF Board Member Dr. Len Pinkley of correspondence with SMCCF members.
He was joined last week by NMCCF board member Dottie Haney in presenting a $2,700 check to Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Crook confirmed the need when he received the donation.
“This donation will provide Level 3A bullet- and stab-proof vests for 12 officers,” he said. “Some of our officers are wearing outdated vests that were hand-me-downs from state highway patrol officers. We didn’t have the funds in the budget to replace them.”
NMCCF has given numerous grants throughout the years for community betterment to deserving nonprofits. Recipients have included the Wren Public Library, Smithville’s Rod Brasfield Festival, Friends of the Amory Regional Museum, the Hatley Community Center, Amory Main Street and others.
The grant to the sheriff’s department followed a $1,500 donation to the Windows Center for the Arts July 9 to complete NMCCF’s donations for the year.
“We have an endowment fund through the CREATE Foundation. Interest on the fund is used for community grants. We’re unique among the 17 CREATE affiliates in that we are focused on the northern part of our county. We’re a large county with unique communities,” Haney said.
Crook agreed with Haney’s assessment.
“We have the most road miles of any county in the state,” he said.
Pinkley said donations for the NMCCF are received through the CREATE Foundation.
“We consider nonprofit organizations that have a service-oriented purpose for community betterment. All nominations are approved by the CREATE staff,” Pinkley said.
Crook expressed appreciation on behalf of his department.
“I’ve been around law enforcement for 21 years, and it’s gratifying to see community support for our officers when so many others are being attacked, criticized and defunded.”