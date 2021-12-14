Mississippi health insurance consumers shopping the federal marketplace have more options for 2022, and North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) is connected with all carriers offering plans in the state through HealthCare.gov.
NMHS continues its partnerships with Ambetter from Magnolia health plan and Molina, which will offer plans in all 82 counties on the HealthCare.gov exchange. NMHS also is part of the network for CIGNA, which is offering exchange plans in Mississippi for the first time.
"This year there are more options during open enrollment which means that the market is more price competitive, and a more competitive health insurance market is one that benefits consumers," said Wally Davis, NMHS vice president for Managed Care.
“CIGNA entered a new agreement this year with both NMHS and Connected Care Partners, a clinically integrated provider network aligned with NMHS.” Davis added. “This partnership will focus on the overall total cost of care, which includes key items such as patient experience, the delivery of high-quality health care and cost efficiency. Both Magnolia and Molina continue to offer access to our NMHS facilities and aligned providers as well.”
CIGNA is offering exchange plans for residents of 33 counties, including Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lee, Lowndes, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Webster in northeast Mississippi.
The Federal Marketplace is the only place that consumers can apply tax credits and subsidies to help cover the cost of health care premiums. Those tax credits and subsidies are available to those who cannot access affordable health insurance through employers and meet certain income requirements. In 2021, nearly 110,000 Mississippians enrolled in plans through the Federal Marketplace, and nearly all received premium subsidies, according to healthinsurance.org.
“A major premium incentive for consumers exists in the 2022 marketplace plans,” Davis added. “Some very attractive premium savings are far greater once enhanced subsidies from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are provided.” ARPA subsidy enhancements are temporary but will continue for the 2022 plan year, and the impact of these savings are based on age and income. For 2022, an estimated 56% of enrollees can find a $0 plan for 2022 and 78% of enrollees can find a plan for $50/month or less.
A key advantage for consumers selecting plans that contract with NMHS includes protection from unexpected costs from a health insurance claim.
“Consumers who select one of our contracted payer partners on the Federal Marketplace will avoid those unexpected balance bills by always going to see a provider in your network,” Davis advised.
For more information about open enrollment and other health insurance topics, visit www.nmhs.net/insurance.