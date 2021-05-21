GATTMAN – The Gattman Citizen of the Year recognition is being shared by Wayne and Deloris Northington for 2021. During a May 11 ceremony, the couple was saluted for their annual contributions of putting up the village’s Christmas decorations.
Wayne, who is a lifelong Gattman resident, is one of the former owners of WEJ Trucking Company, while Deloris is retired from banking.
“We hated to give the award to just one of them when both of them do the work. They went through a lot of trouble and expense to rehabilitate our Christmas lights. They replaced over 200 bulbs,” said Mayor Wayne Downey.
The Northingtons have lit up Gattman for the Christmas season for more than 30 years.
“We enjoy it. We have accumulated around 60 pieces so far. We try to get a new one every year,” Deloris said.
Wayne said the couple includes shopping for Christmas lights and decorations while they vacation in the mountains. Deloris keeps her husband reminded to shop and order supplies in time.
“We start right after Thanksgiving,” she said.
Downey said former Gattman residents and visitors from as far away as Houston come to Gattman to see the beautiful lights at Christmastime. He saluted the Northingtons for their faithful service to get the village ready for every holiday season.
“You always have time until it comes time to get it done,” he said.