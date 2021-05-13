Monroe Journal
ABERDEEN – A notice of appeal was filed May 3 in regards to Special Judge Jeff Weill Sr.’s order for a new election for the Ward 1 alderman seat. The notice of appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court was filed by New Albany attorney Mark McClinton on behalf of former Ward 1 alderman Nicholas Holliday.
Weill ordered the new election after hearing testimony through a January election contest in Monroe County Circuit Court, which was filed on behalf of Robert Devaull
He lost to Holliday in last June’s Democratic primary runoff.
In the election contest’s order, Weill cited reasons for a new election, such as irregularities occurring in accepting/rejecting absentee ballots; errors made in accepting and rejecting challenged ballots; disruptions at the polling place; and violations of polling precinct distance rules and sample ballot laws.
In the April 20 special election, Devaull defeated Holliday and was certified as the winner.