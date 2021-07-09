As of late June, 199 tax parcels contributed to $403,305.91 in delinquent personal property taxes in Monroe County. Personal property pertains to assessed equipment, machinery, furniture, inventory and fixtures used in trade and manufacturing, not personal property dealing with homes.
The approximate $400,000 figure takes interest into account.
In the coming weeks, the Monroe County Tax Collector’s office will begin steps to collect delinquent taxes for personal property. Collections for delinquent mobile home taxes will begin at a later date.
“There is a process for personal property, as well as mobile homes, for collection of delinquencies that is laid out by statute. I would rather the taxes be paid than have to start the collection process,” said Monroe County Tax Collector Alysia Wright.
The process begins with written notice sent by certified mail, which will begin later this month. People have a certain number of days to pay delinquencies after receiving notices.
If they don’t, a lien is filed in the circuit clerk’s office. The next step could involve an execution of warrant by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which will incur additional fees.
“The next steps can involve closing the business and seizing the property,” Wright said. “I don’t want to close your business because you haven’t paid your taxes, however, I’m not doing the county justice by not collecting what’s due for this county.”
Wright added even businesses with delinquent personal property taxes that are closed still owe.
“January 1 is your lien date for taxes. If you have a business on January 1, that’s what your tax year is based on. Your land and personal property tax comes due at the end of the year. Tax statements are mailed in December for property or businesses based on what is on record as of January 1 of 2021. If you close your business May 1 of 2021, you’re still going to owe those taxes in December because that’s what was assessed on January 1,” Wright said.
The procedure for collecting delinquent collections on mobile home is similar.
“There can be a mobile home sale similar to the land tax sale. It would be a date the county sets,” Wright said.
Counties hold a tax sale every August for delinquencies on land taxes.
The delinquent mobile home and personal property taxes don’t pertain to delinquent land taxes. Wright reminds land sale buyers to do their due diligence on parcels of property they bid on.
Even though the personal property collection process will start soon, the collection process by statute of delinquent mobile home taxes will begin at a later date.
There are two statements sent out each year for all taxes – December/June for land and personal property and January/June for mobile homes.
“Statements are a courtesy, but it’s the responsibility of the taxpayer,” Wright said. “If a mobile home is there, taxes are still due – even if you’re using it for a shed or storage.”
People must register mobile homes through the tax collector’s office before they can get electricity hooked up by providers.