HATLEY – Scarlett Thompson was no ordinary school nurse. She was an advocate for her students, a pinch hit counselor and friend to all.
Thompson lost her battle to breast cancer April 13 at the age of 43, but her legacy and her love for students and staff alike remains.
“Scarlett formed special relationships with everyone she worked with. This is one of the things that made her so special. Everyone made a [special] connection to her,” said Hatley Elementary School Principal Dr. Kelly Williams.
In Thompson’s four years as Hatley’s school nurse, it wasn’t just the students she helped.
“She made every ailment seem important, and her full attention was on you. Every time I needed her for an emergency, she came running and was quick to assure the teacher I did everything I could while also taking care of the student,” said teacher Bonny Kennedy in reference to her own experiences with students in need of care.
Thompson was loved by many, as evident by the outpouring of comments from a number of teachers.
Her advice to Kalissa Johnson was, “Always be kind because you never know what someone might be going through.”
“When Scarlett first started working at the school, her office was next door to my classroom. Not only did I get to make a new friend, I got to see first hand how much she cared about the students. Coming to us from a family clinic, she was used to seeing parents bring sick children to the doctor for medical attention.
“She was not used to seeing sick children whose parents would not take them to the doctor or children who did not have all that they needed. It broke her heart,” said discovery teacher Angela Cantrell.
She added Thompson not only did her job with skill and compassion but she went above and beyond what was required.
“She tried to make sure they had whatever they needed – snacks, jackets, toothbrushes, soap…the list could go on and on. She not only showed us how a person is supposed to live, she exemplified the second commandment, to love your neighbor as yourself, but she carried it a step further. She loved her neighbor more than herself. What kind of impact did she have on our school? A great impact.
“She not only showed us all how to live – with love and compassion – but she also showed us how to die – with selflessness and grace. She makes me want to be a better person, and I’m glad I got to call her a friend,” Cantrell said.
Thompson will be missed by everyone she impacted, which totaled many people. No matter who needed her help, she was always there to provide aid, comfort and advice. Her legacy of love will always remain a fixture at Hatley Attendance Center.
If anyone is interested in donating to the Scarlett Thompson Scholarship Foundation, please contact coach Shelley Scott at shelleyscott@mcsd.us.