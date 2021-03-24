NETTLETON – While a line of severe weather that struck the region March 17 wasn’t as destructive as predicted, it still produced a small tornado in the extreme northwestern section of Monroe County and wind damage in other parts of the county.
Through a preliminary report, the National Weather Service-Memphis classified an EF-0 tornado that developed just southwest of Nettleton at 7:39 p.m. According to the report, the path was intermittent, with most of the damage confined to trees.
The tornado lifted in southeast Lee County. The NWS-Memphis summary reported wind damage at 7:42 p.m. and again at 7:45 p.m. on the Lee County side of Nettleton, with several trees down in places such as Maple Road and Benton Street, onward to the Richmond community.
Shortly after the system exited, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said the storm system caused tree damage throughout parts of the county.
Two other EF-0 tornadoes were confirmed nearby in Chickasaw County. The first was reported at 7:25 p.m. southwest of Okolona, and the second was reported at 7:31 p.m. west-northwest of Okolona.
The National Weather Service also reported wind damage at 7:30 p.m. near Egypt.
Through last week’s storm system, a trained spotter also reported winds estimated at 60 miles per hour in Hamilton, with a few power outages in the area.
There was also wind damage reported by broadcast media in Amory, which was estimated at 7:48 p.m. and brought down trees and power lines.